Queens Of The Stone Age to reissue three archival albums

Queens Of The Stone Age are re-releasing three of their album, including limited edition colour vinyl pressings and exclusive new and restored artwork.

The band’s self-titled 1998 debut album will be reissued digitally on September 22 [today], with a vinyl release date of October 21. Restored to its original track listing and featuring the original Frank Kozik artwork, it will also feature an obi-strip designed by longtime collaborator Boneface. It will be available on standard black and limited edition opaque orange vinyl — both available direct from Queens Of The Stone Age, Matador Records and at independent retailers.

2013’s …Like Clockwork and 2017’s Villains follow on December 9. …Like Clockwork features alternate artwork and obi-strip from Boneface with a limited opaque aqua vinyl pressing available direct from Queens Of The Stone Age and Matador Records, as well as a limited red vinyl pressing available at other retailers.

Villains is reissued in a special 5th Anniversary package featuring etching, obi-strip, and a brand new poster by Boneface, and as on limited edition leaf-green transparent vinyl available exclusively via Queens Of The Stone Age and/or Matador Records, alongside a limited white vinyl pressing available at other retailers.

In 2019, the band reissued their first four albums for Interscope Records: Rated R, Songs For The Deaf, Lullabies To Paralyze and Era Vulgaris.