Queen to appear on postage stamps

The band, as well as the reigning monarch

Sam Richards

Cementing their status as British rock royalty, Queen are to be honoured with a series of postage stamps from July 9.

They are only the third band feature on a UK stamp, following The Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016. Freddie Mercury featured on a stamp by himself in 1999.

Brian May said: “Sometimes it’s strange to wake up and realise the position in which we are now held – we have become a national institution! And nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute from Royal Mail.”

You can view all the 13 different Queen stamps and pre-order various presentation packs here.

The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
