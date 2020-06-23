Queen to appear on postage stamps

Cementing their status as British rock royalty, Queen are to be honoured with a series of postage stamps from July 9.

They are only the third band feature on a UK stamp, following The Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016. Freddie Mercury featured on a stamp by himself in 1999.

Brian May said: “Sometimes it’s strange to wake up and realise the position in which we are now held – we have become a national institution! And nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute from Royal Mail.”

Advertisement

You can view all the 13 different Queen stamps and pre-order various presentation packs here.