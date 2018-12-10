Prince’s Musicology, 3121 and Planet Earth to get first ever vinyl release

Plus accompanying videos from the mid-2000s released on YouTube

Three of Prince’s mid-2000s albums, Musicology, 3121 and Planet Earth, are to be released on vinyl for the first time ever.

Legacy Recordings will reissue the albums, generally regarded as among the best from Prince’s later period, on February 8. Pre-order them here.

To accompany the announcement, some of Prince’s long-unavailable videos from the era have been uploaded to YouTube. Watch below:

