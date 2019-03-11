6xLP Popol Vuh box set announced

The Essential Album Collection Vol. 1 collates five of their '70s works

BMG has announced the release of a 6xLP Popol Vuh box set, The Essential Album Collection Vol. 1, for April 26.

It contains five of their 1970s albums – Affenstunde, Hosianna Mantra, Einsjäger & Siebenjäger, Aguirre and Nosferatu – remastered and pressed to 180g vinyl, along with bonus tracks, detailed liner notes and three original posters.

The albums will also be reissued as individual CD digipaks.

Check out the tracklistings below and pre-order The Essential Album Collection Vol. 1 here:

Affenstunde

1. Ich mache einen Spiegel (Dream Part 4) 8:51

2. Ich mache einen Spiegel (Dream Part 5) 4:36

3. Ich mache einen Spiegel (Dream Part 49) 7:42

4. Affenstunde 18:35

5. Train Through Time (Bonus Track) 10:31

Hosianna Mantra

1. Ah! 4:48

2. Kyrie 5:23

3. Hosianna – Mantra 10:11

4. Das 5. Buch Mose:

– Abschied 3:16

– Segnung 6:07

– Andacht Pt. 1 0:47

– Nicht hoch im Himmel 6:18

– Andacht Pt. 2 0:46

– Maria (Bonus Track) 4:29

Einsjäger & Siebenjäger

1. Kleiner Krieger 1:08

2. King Minos 4:26

3. Morgengruß 2:56

4. Würfelspiel 3:08

5. Gutes Land 5:14

6. Einsjäger & Siebenjäger 19:24

7. King Minos II (Bonus Track) 1:55

8. Wo bist du? (Bonus Track) 5:42



Aguirre

1. Aguirre I 7:24

2. Morgengruss II 2:58

3. Aguirre II 6:13

4. Agnus Dei 3:07

5. Vergegenwaertigung 16:47

6. Aguirre III (Bonus Track) 7:17

Nosferatu (2xLP)

1. Brüder des Schattens 5:45

2. Höre, der du wagst 6:00

3. Das Schloss des Irrtums 5:37

4. Die Umkehr 5:57

5. Mantra I 6:15

6. Morning sun 3:21

7. Venus principle 4:41

8. Mantra II 5:23

9. Die Nacht der Himmel 5:03

10. Der Ruf der Rohrflöte 3:39

11. To a little way 2:33

12. Through pains to heaven 3:47

13. On the way 4:05

14. Zwiesprache der Rohrflöte 3:26

