News

Pink Floyd to release a Collector’s Edition of The Dark Side Of The Moon

It's coming on crystal clear vinyl

By Michael Bonner

Pink Floyd have announced details of a Collector’s Edition of The Dark Side Of The Moon.

This will be a 2 x 180g single sided LP set, on crystal clear vinyl, featuring UV artwork print on the non-groove side.

It will be packaged in a slipcased gatefold sleeve, with an exclusive poster. It’s released on April 19 and is available to pre-order here.

You can read Uncut‘s review of the Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set here.

