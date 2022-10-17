Syd Barrett to be subject of new documentary, Have You Got It Yet?

Syd Barrett is to be the subject of a new documentary titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd.

According to Deadline, the upcoming film was co-directed by Roddy Bogawa and the late graphic designer Storm Thorgerson. The latter was the co-founder of Hipgnosis, the London-based firm that specialised in creating album cover art for rock acts.

The company made the iconic artwork for Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975) and more. Thorgerson had known Barrett – who died in 2006 – since the ’60s, and went to high school with him and Roger Waters.

Advertisement

Thorgerson passed away in 2013 at the age of 69. Per a statement, Have You Got It Yet?… “was completed by Bogawa with StormStudios photographer Rupert Truman and producer Julius Beltrame after Storm’s untimely death”.

The documentary will feature interviews with Pink Floyd’s Waters, Nick Mason and David Gilmour, as well as Barrett’s sister Rosemary Breen, and Pink Floyd managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King.

The Who’s Pete Townshend, Blur’s Graham Coxon, and MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden are also set to appear, among others.

The official soundtrack boasts more than 50 songs from Pink Floyd and Barrett’s solo catalogues. Actor Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, The OA) narrates the doc.

“It’s the tragic story of Brian Wilson and Kurt Cobain and many others in music and art whose explosive creative drives often rest on fragile exuberant energy that gets pressure cooked from their success,” explained Bogawa.

Advertisement

“The film is not only a portrait of one of the most iconic cult figures in music through the lens and memories of his bandmates, lovers, friends, and musicians but also a look back at a group of friends growing up in the mid-sixties and their idealism, ambitions, hopes and dreams during such an amazing cultural moment.”

A release date for Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd is not yet known.