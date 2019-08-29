Pink Floyd announce The Later Years box set

Ultimate 16-disc collection of materials from 1987 onwards

Pink Floyd have announced details of The Later Years box set.

A 16-disc collection of materials from 1987 onwards, it includes over six hours of previously unheard audio and over seven hours of previously unseen audiovisuals alongside other late Floydian goodies.

The key elements are:

* A Momentary Lapse Of Reason updated and re-mixed by David Gilmour and Andy Jackson

* Over six hours of previously unheard audio and over seven hours of previously unseen audiovisuals from A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, The Division Bell and The Endless River albums

* Full unreleased audio and remastered films from 1989’s Venice concert and 1990’s special Knebworth concert: unseen for decades

Unearthed footage of Pulse rehearsals and full-length Ian Emes film of The Endless River

* First ever release of Pink Floyd’s last live performance with David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright together at the 2007 Syd Barrett Tribute Concert included on Blu-ray, DVD and 7” vinyl

* New 5.1 mixes, first ever Blu-ray releases and unique 7” singles included

* Memorabilia including replica tour programmes, a lyric book and a 60-page photo book

*2-LP / 1CD highlights package also to be released

Here’s the details of what’s inside:

CD 1

A Momentary Lapse Of Reason updated & remixed

CD 2 & 3

Delicate Sound Of Thunder remixed

CD 4

Live Recordings, 1987 & 1994 unreleased studio recordings

CD 5

Knebworth Concert 1990

Blu-ray 1

Surround & Hi-res audio mixes

Blu-ray 2

Delicate Sound Of Thunder restored & remixed

Blu-ray 3

Pulse restored & re-edited

Blu-ray 4

Venice concert 1989 & Knebworth concert 1990

Blu-ray 5

Unreleased live films music videos & concert screen films

Blu-ray 6

Documentaries & unreleased material

2 x 7” vinyl singles in brand-new picture sleeves, featuring “Arnold Layne” performed live by Pink Floyd at the Syd Barrett Tribute concert, 2007 and “Lost For Words” from the Pulse tour rehearsals at Earl’s Court

60-page hard backed book of photos designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios, including many previously unseen images.

A newly-created set of reproduction tour programmes (Pink Floyd World Tour 1987/1988, Pink Floyd Live 1989, Pink Floyd European Tour 1994), plus a brand new Lyrics Book, designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios.

A collection of reproduction memorabilia including tour passes, stickers and posters, all printed to replicate the originals, and contained in a prestige card envelope.

