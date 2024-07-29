Subscribe
Phil Manzanera unveils 50 Years Of Music box set

Hear bonus track "Listen Now (Velvet Season and The Hearts Of Gold Remix)"

By Sam Richards

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera has today announced a new solo box set, compiling eleven of his remastered albums, plus bonus tracks and a 100-page book.

Among the nine previously unreleased tracks are Roxy Music’s live version of “Impossible Guitars” and Pink Floyd’s early version of “One Slip” called “Demo PM 1”.

Hear “Listen Now (Velvet Season And The Hearts Of Gold Remix)” below:

50 Years Of Music will be released on November 1; pre-order here.

