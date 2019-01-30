Peter Jackson to direct new Beatles documentary

Based on previously unreleased footage from the Let It Be recording sessions

Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson has announced that he is currently at work on a new Beatles documentary.

It’s based on 55 hours of previously unreleased footage (plus 140 hours of audio) of The Beatles in the studio, shot between January 2 and January 31, 1969, during the making of Let It Be. The footage was originally captured by Michael Lindsay-Hogg for the Let It Be movie.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Peter Jackson says: “The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us, ensures this movie will be the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about – it’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.

“I was relieved to discover the reality is very different to the myth. After reviewing all the footage and audio that Michael Lindsay-Hogg shot 18 months before they broke up, it’s simply an amazing historical treasure-trove. Sure, there’s moments of drama – but none of the discord this project has long been associated with. Watching John, Paul, George, and Ringo work together, creating now-classic songs from scratch, is not only fascinating – it’s funny, uplifting and surprisingly intimate.

“I’m thrilled and honoured to have been entrusted with this remarkable footage – making the movie will be a sheer joy.”

The footage will be restored by Park Road Post of Wellington, New Zealand, using techniques developed for Jackson’s recent acclaimed WW1 documentary.

The untitled Beatles film is currently in production and the release date will be announced in due course. Following its release, a restored version of the original Let It Be movie directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg will also be made available.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The March 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Leonard Cohen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, Bob Marley, The Yardbirds, Lambchop, Jessica Pratt, Crass, Neu!, Sean Ono Lennon and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Cass McCombs, Sleaford Mods, Julia Jacklin and Royal Trux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.