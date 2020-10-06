Peter Hook to recreate Joy Division’s 1979 Futurama set

A new edition of Futurama – the ‘science fiction music festival’ that ran from 1979-89 across various locations in the north-west – will take place in Liverpool on April 3-4, 2021.

Futurama will be headlined by Peter Hook & The Light, recreating the same set played by Joy Division at the 1979 Futurama festival in Leeds.

Also appearing will be Theatre Of Hate, The Chameleons, Warmduscher, The Lovely Eggs, Membranes and more.

See the full line-up below and book tickets here.