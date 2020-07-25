Peter Green dies aged 73

Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green has died aged 73.

Solicitors acting on behalf of his family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep.

“A further statement will be provided in the coming days.”

Green was born in Bethnal Green on October 29, 1946. He started playing professionally aged 15, joining several bands including Bobby Dennis And The Dominoes and The Muskrats.

In 1965, he met drummer Mick Fleetwood while a member of Peter B’s Looners.

Green joined John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, making his recording debut with him on the 1967 album A Hard Road, which featured two of his own compositions, “The Same Way” and “The Supernatural”.

He went on to form Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac alongside guitarist Jeremy Spencer. John McVie later replaced Bob Brunning on bass. The band released their self-titled debut album in February 1968.

He released two more albums with Fleetwood Mac – Mr. Wonderful in August 1968 and 1969’s Then Play On. The songs he wrote for Fleetwood Mac included “Albatross”, “Man Of The World” and “Oh Well”.

Green made his final appearance with the band on May 20, 1970.

After Fleetwood Mac, Green worked on solo material, releasing his debut solo album The End Of The Game in 1970.

He released a further five records over the next 13 years, ending with Kolors in 1983. A year later, he put out the album A Case For The Blues as part of new band Katmandu.

In the late ‘90s, Green formed the Peter Green Splinter Group with guitarist Nigel Watson and drummer Cozy Powell. They released nine albums between 1997 and 2004, when Green quit the group. After a five-year break, Green began touring again as Peter Green And Friends.

Green was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

Earlier this year, artists including Fleetwood, Spencer, Christine McVie and David Gilmour performed at the London Palladium during a concert celebrating the early years of Fleetwood Mac and its founder, Green.