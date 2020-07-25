Subscribe
News

Peter Green dies aged 73

Michael Bonner
Credit: George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, Tim Buckley and Flaming Lips: inside the new Uncut

Just before the Summer Solstice, I posted our Halftime Report on the year’s best music on here, comprising 72...
Read more
FeaturesGraeme Thomson - 0

John Martyn’s Inside Out: “It wasn’t just a mad, drug-crazed romp”

The making of Solid Air's glorious, unruly follow-up
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 7th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Sufjan Stevens, Bill Callahan, Sarah Davachi, David Gilmour… and Sun Ra Arkestra!
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to Wilco

It’s been 25 years since the first Wilco album, the fiery AM, and it’s an anniversary we felt like...
Read more

Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green has died aged 73.

Solicitors acting on behalf of his family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep.

“A further statement will be provided in the coming days.”

Advertisement

Green was born in Bethnal Green on October 29, 1946. He started playing professionally aged 15, joining several bands including Bobby Dennis And The Dominoes and The Muskrats.

In 1965, he met drummer Mick Fleetwood while a member of Peter B’s Looners.

Green joined John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, making his recording debut with him on the 1967 album A Hard Road, which featured two of his own compositions, “The Same Way” and “The Supernatural”.

He went on to form Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac alongside guitarist Jeremy Spencer. John McVie later replaced Bob Brunning on bass. The band released their self-titled debut album in February 1968.

He released two more albums with Fleetwood Mac – Mr. Wonderful in August 1968 and 1969’s Then Play On. The songs he wrote for Fleetwood Mac included “Albatross”, “Man Of The World” and “Oh Well”.

Advertisement

Green made his final appearance with the band on May 20, 1970.

After Fleetwood Mac, Green worked on solo material, releasing his debut solo album The End Of The Game in 1970.

He released a further five records over the next 13 years, ending with Kolors in 1983. A year later, he put out the album A Case For The Blues as part of new band Katmandu.

In the late ‘90s, Green formed the Peter Green Splinter Group with guitarist Nigel Watson and drummer Cozy Powell. They released nine albums between 1997 and 2004, when Green quit the group. After a five-year break, Green began touring again as Peter Green And Friends.

Green was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

Earlier this year, artists including Fleetwood, Spencer, Christine McVie and David Gilmour performed at the London Palladium during a concert celebrating the early years of Fleetwood Mac and its founder, Green.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.