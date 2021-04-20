Subscribe
News

Peek inside John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s mansion in new “Isolation” video

The "Raw Studio Mix" features on Plastic Ono Band: The Ultimate Collection

By Sam Richards
Richard DiLello © Yoko Ono Lennon

Trending Now

This Friday (April 23), Capitol/UMC will release John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band: The Ultimate Collection, featuring 6 CDs and two Blu-Ray discs of demos, outtakes and alternate mixes of the 1970 album.

One of the alternate takes is a ‘Raw Studio Mix’ of “Isolation”, recorded in EMI Studio 3, Abbey Road on Oct 6, 1970. You can hear it below accompanied by a video shot at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Tittenhurst Park mansion on July 16, 1971.

The annotated video takes you inside John and Yoko’s private bedroom, bathroom and dressing rooms pointing out artefacts of interest, including the piano on which Lennon composed “Imagine”. Watch below:

Advertisement

You can read a full review of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band: The Ultimate Collection in the latest issue of Uncut, in shops now and available to buy online here.

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bob Dylan, Paul Weller, Marianne Faithfull, Stephen Stills, Spiritualized, Can, The Strokes, Matt Sweeney & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, James, UB40, My Bloody Valentine, the Plastic Ono Band and Sun Ra
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More