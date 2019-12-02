Pearl Jam unveiled as BST Hyde Park headliners for July 10

Pearl Jam have announced a European tour for June and July 2020, marking 30 years since the band’s formation in 1990.

The only UK date will be a headline show as part of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park on July 10, for which they’ll be joined by Pixies and White Reaper.

For some of the other dates, Pearl Jam will be supported by Idles. Check out the full itinerary below:

June

Tues 23rd FRANKFURT, GERMANY, Festhalle *

Thurs 25th BERLIN, GERMANY, Waldbuhne *

Sat 27th STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Lollapalooza Festival Stockholm

Mon 29th COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, Royal Arena *

July

Thurs 2nd WERCHTER, BELGIUM, Rock Werchter Festival

Sun 5th IMOLA, ITALY, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari **

Tues 7th VIENNA, AUSTRALIA, Wiener Stadhalle +

Fri 10th LONDON, UK, American Express presents BST Hyde Park ** +

Mon 13th KRAKOW, POLAND, Tauron Arena +

Wed 15th BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, Budapest Arena +

Fri 17th ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Hallenstadion +

Sun 19th PARIS, FRANCE, Lollapalooza Festival Paris

Wed 22nd AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND, Ziggo Dome +

* With special guest Idles

** With special guest Pixies

+ With special guest White Reaper

General public tickets for most concert dates go on sale on Saturday, December 7 at 10am GMT, including BST Hyde Park – tickets for which are available here. Exceptions to that date: Lollapalooza Stockholm tickets are on sale now. Lollapalooza Paris tickets go on sale December 4 at 10am CET. Rock Werchter tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10am CET.

A special ticket pre-sale for all non-festival dates begins today for current Pearl Jam Ten Club members.