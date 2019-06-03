Pavement are reforming again

To play Primavera Sound next year

Pavement have announced that they are reforming for the second time to play Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Porto in 2020.

A Tweet from the band’s official account stated that these would be the band’s “only two worldwide shows in 2020”.

Pavement previously reformed for a global tour in 2010 to coincide with the release of their best-of compilation Quarantine The Past.

