Subscribe
News

Paul Weller to reissue Days Of Speed and Illumination on vinyl for first time

Special editions of the early-'00s albums are available to pre-order now

By Tom Skinner
Paul Weller
Paul Weller performs live in 2002. Credit: Getty

Trending Now

Paul Weller has announced the first vinyl reissues of his classic albums Days Of Speed and Illumination – see all the details below.

The former Jam frontman will release new physical editions of both records on October 15 via Craft Recordings – you can pre-order them here.

Originally released back in 2001, Days Of Speed is an acoustic double live record comprising songs that were performed live solo and acoustic at various venues around Europe.

Advertisement

Illumination (2002) marked Weller‘s sixth solo studio album, which features the singles “It’s Written in the Stars” and “Leafy Mysteries”. The collection also boasts guest appearances from Noel Gallagher, Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, and Carleen Anderson.

Cut at Metropolis Studios in London, the forthcoming reissues include faithful original packaging replication. Days of Speed has a gatefold jacket, printed inner sleeves and a one-page insert, while Illumination has a gatefold jacket, printed inner sleeve and a 16-page booklet.

See Weller‘s announcement tweet below.

Paul Weller released his most recent studio effort, Fat Pop (Volume 1), back in May. In Uncut‘s 9/10 review of the album, we wrote: “For Weller, here was a chance to maintain his momentum – and to have fun in a world which, at times, seemed bereft of it. It’s there from the outset.”

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Peter Watts -

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on new B-Sides & Rarities compilation: “You can’t buy that stuff!”

As a new compilation featuring previously unreleased material from Nick Cave’s recent studio albums emerges, the Bad Seeds, with Cave himself, take us on a tour of their secret history – a rich and strange phantasmagoria of lost songs, near-forgotten gems and other sonic outcasts
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More