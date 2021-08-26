Paul Weller to reissue Days Of Speed and Illumination on vinyl for first time

Paul Weller has announced the first vinyl reissues of his classic albums Days Of Speed and Illumination – see all the details below.

ORDER NOW: Nick Cave is on the cover of the October 2021 issue of Uncut

The former Jam frontman will release new physical editions of both records on October 15 via Craft Recordings – you can pre-order them here.

Originally released back in 2001, Days Of Speed is an acoustic double live record comprising songs that were performed live solo and acoustic at various venues around Europe.

Advertisement

Illumination (2002) marked Weller‘s sixth solo studio album, which features the singles “It’s Written in the Stars” and “Leafy Mysteries”. The collection also boasts guest appearances from Noel Gallagher, Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, and Carleen Anderson.

Cut at Metropolis Studios in London, the forthcoming reissues include faithful original packaging replication. Days of Speed has a gatefold jacket, printed inner sleeves and a one-page insert, while Illumination has a gatefold jacket, printed inner sleeve and a 16-page booklet.

See Weller‘s announcement tweet below.

Released in 2001, 'Days of Speed' is an acoustic, double live album ft songs of The Jam, The Style Council & more performed solo and acoustic at venues around Europe, and 'Illumination' released in September 2002 was Paul's sixth solo album and second solo number 1 in the UK — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) August 25, 2021

Paul Weller released his most recent studio effort, Fat Pop (Volume 1), back in May. In Uncut‘s 9/10 review of the album, we wrote: “For Weller, here was a chance to maintain his momentum – and to have fun in a world which, at times, seemed bereft of it. It’s there from the outset.”