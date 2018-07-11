Paul Weller reveals details of new album, True Meanings

Out on Sept 14, it features Rod Argent, Danny Thompson, Martin Carthy and Noel Gallagher

Paul Weller has announced that his 14th solo album, True Meanings, will be released on September 14.

The press release describes it as “an album characterised by grandiose-yet-delicate, lush orchestration… A dreamy, peaceful, pastoral set of songs to get lost in”.

Special guests include Rod Argent of The Zombies, folk legends Danny Thompson and Martin Carthy, Lucy Rose, Little Barrie and Noel Gallagher. Lyrics to three of the songs were written by Erland Cooper from Erland & The Carnival and another by Conor O’Brien of Villagers.

It includes the song “Aspects” that was released to mark Weller’s 60th birthday in May.

Check out the cover art and tracklisting for True Meanings below:





1. The Soul Searchers

2. Glide

3. Mayfly

4. Gravity

5. Old Castles

6. What Would He Say?

7. Aspects

8. Bowie

9. Wishing Well

10. Come Along

11. Books

12. Movin On

13. May Love Travel With You

14. White Horses

True Meanings will be released on digital formats, double vinyl, CD and deluxe CD (featuring a 28-page booklet of photos and lyrics).

