Paul Weller reschedules March tourdates for later in 2021

Plus new shows added in Bath, Sheffield and Lincoln

Sam Richards

Due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the return of live music events, Paul Weller has rescheduled his March tourdates to November and December 2021.

Tickets for the original shows remain valid. Any customers who cannot attend the new dates should seek a refund from their point of purchase.

Three extra shows have been added to the tour in Bath, Sheffield and Lincoln. Tickets for these shows go on general sale at 10am on Friday (December 11). You can sign up for access to pre-sale tickets here.

Weller’s June and July tour dates remain unchanged. Peruse his full list of UK headline dates for 2021 below:

June 2021
Thursday 24th June PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS
Friday 25th June PORTSMOUTH GUILDHALL
Saturday 26th June BRIGHTON CENTRE
Monday 28th June HULL BONUS ARENA
Tuesday 29th June YORK BARBICAN

July 2021
Thursday 1st July LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
Friday 2nd July LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
Sunday 4th July BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL
Monday 5th July EDINBURGH USHER HALL
Tuesday 6th July DUNDEE CAIRD HALL
Thursday 8th July MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO
Friday 9th July NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL
Saturday 10th July NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL
Monday 12th July CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE
Tuesday 13th July BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL
Thursday 15th July LONDON O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON
Friday 16th July LONDON O2 FORUM KENTISH TOWN
Saturday 17th July LONDON O2 FORUM KENTISH TOWN

November 2021
Tuesday 16th November OXFORD NEW THEATRE
Wednesday 17th November BATH FORUM
Friday 19th November LIVERPOOL EVENTIM OLYMPIA
Saturday 20th November LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU
Monday 22nd November SOUTHAMPTON 02 GUILDHALL
Tuesday 23rd November SOUTHEND CLIFFS
Wednesday 24th November MARGATE WINTER GARDENS
Friday 26th November STOKE VICTORIA HALL
Saturday 27th November SHEFFIELD OCTAGON
Monday 29th November GLASGOW BARROWLANDS
Tuesday 30th November ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL

December 2021
Wednesday 1st December MIDDLESBROUGH TOWN HALL
Friday 3rd December NORWICH UEA LCR
Saturday 4th December LINCOLN ENGINE SHED
Sunday 5th December CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

