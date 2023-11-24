Paul Weller announces tour dates for 2024

Paul Weller has announced a run of UK dates for spring 2024.

Weller, whose last album Fat Pop (Volume 1) was released in 2021, heads out on April 4 at Poole’s Lighthouse and finished by at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on April 21. These new dates compliment a previously announced run of shows that take place in July.

April 4 – POOLE Lighthouse

April 5 – BRISTOL Beacon

April 6 – NEWPORT ICC Wales

April 8 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

April 9 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

April 11 – SHEFFIELD City Hall

April 12 – STOKE Victoria Hall

April 13 – STOCKTON Globe Theatre

April 15 – DUNFERMLINE Alhambra

April 16 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

April 17 – YORK Barbican

April 19 – LINCOLN Engine Shed

April 20 – AYLESBURY Waterside

April 21 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Previously announced shows for next year are:

July 3 – LIMERICK IRELAND – King John’s Castle SOLD OUT

July 4 – DUBLIN IRELAND – Trinity College SOLD OUT

July 7 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre

July 13 – EDINBURGH – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade SOLD OUT

Tickets for the April tour go on sale Friday, December a at 10am from www.Seetickets.com, www.Ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigantic.com.