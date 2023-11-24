Paul Weller announces tour dates for 2024

Paul Weller has announced a run of UK dates for spring 2024.
Weller, whose last album Fat Pop (Volume 1) was released in 2021, heads out on April 4 at Poole’s Lighthouse and finished by at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on April 21. These new dates compliment a previously announced run of shows that take place in July.
April 4 – POOLE Lighthouse
April 5 – BRISTOL Beacon
April 6 – NEWPORT ICC Wales
April 8 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
April 9 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
April 11 – SHEFFIELD City Hall
April 12 – STOKE Victoria Hall
April 13 – STOCKTON Globe Theatre
April 15 – DUNFERMLINE Alhambra
April 16 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall
April 17 – YORK Barbican
April 19 – LINCOLN Engine Shed
April 20 – AYLESBURY Waterside
April 21 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
Previously announced shows for next year are:
July 3 – LIMERICK IRELAND – King John’s Castle SOLD OUT
July 4 – DUBLIN IRELAND – Trinity College SOLD OUT
July 7 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre
July 13 – EDINBURGH – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade SOLD OUT
Tickets for the April tour go on sale Friday, December a at 10am from www.Seetickets.com, www.Ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigantic.com.