Paul Weller announces tour dates for 2024

He's heading out on the road in April

By Michael Bonner

Paul Weller has announced a run of UK dates for spring 2024.

Weller, whose last album Fat Pop (Volume 1) was released in 2021, heads out on April 4 at Poole’s Lighthouse and finished by at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on April 21. These new dates compliment a previously announced run of shows that take place in July.

April 4 – POOLE Lighthouse 

April 5 – BRISTOL Beacon 

April 6 – NEWPORT ICC Wales 

April 8 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion 

April 9 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall 

April 11 – SHEFFIELD City Hall 

April 12 – STOKE Victoria Hall 

April 13 – STOCKTON Globe Theatre 

April 15 – DUNFERMLINE Alhambra 

April 16 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall 

April 17 – YORK Barbican 

April 19 – LINCOLN Engine Shed 

April 20 – AYLESBURY Waterside 

April 21 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange 

Previously announced shows for next year are: 

July 3 – LIMERICK IRELAND – King John’s Castle SOLD OUT 

July 4 – DUBLIN IRELAND – Trinity College SOLD OUT 

July 7 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre 

July 13 – EDINBURGH – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade SOLD OUT 

 Tickets for the April tour go on sale Friday, December a at 10am from www.Seetickets.comwww.Ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigantic.com.

