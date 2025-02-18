Rick Buckler has died aged 69. News of the drummer’s passing was confirmed by his former The Jam bandmates, Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton.

Advertisement

THE MARCH 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT, STARRING WILCO, A FREE WILCO CD, JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, PATTERSON HOOD, THE WHITE STRIPES AND MORE IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW

In a statement posted to his social platforms, Weller wrote:

“I’m shocked and saddened by Rick’s passing. I’m thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey!

Advertisement

“We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends – P.W x”

Foxton wrote:

“I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today. Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs.

I’m glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time – Bruce Foxton”

As The Jam Weller, Foxton and Buckler released six albums and 18 consecutive UK top 40 singles, including four No 1s. After the band split in 1982, Buckler played with several bands including Time UK and Sharp, before moving into production.

He temporarily left music, returning in 2005 with a new band, the Gift, playing Jam material. They were joined by Foxton in 2007 and began performing as From The Jam.

Buckler left the band in September 2009, and while he still performed he also worked in a management role.

He has written several books including a 2015 memoir, That’s Entertainment: My Life in the Jam.

The BBC reports that Buckler had recently been forced to cancel a spoken word tour of UK venues because of health problems.