Paul Simon announces new album, In The Blue Light

Out on Sept 7, it features reworkings of 10 songs from his back catalogue

To coincide with his current Homeward Bound farewell tour, Paul Simon has announced that he will release a new album on September 7.



In The Blue Light features reworkings of 10 personal favourite deep cuts from his back catalogue. Guest musicians include jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalia, guitarist Bill Frisell and drummers Jack DeJohnette and Steve Gadd, while The National’s Bryce Dessner is among the arrangers.

“This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around,” writes Simon. “Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn’t make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood.”

Peruse the full tracklisting and credits for In The Blue Light below:

01 One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor

Paul Simon: Vocal, Percussion

Joel Wenhardt: Piano

Nate Smith: Drums

Jim Oblon: Guitar

John Patitucci: Bass

Edie Brickell: Finger Snaps

CJ Camerieri: Trumpet

Andy Snitzer: Saxophone

02 Love

Paul Simon: Vocal, Acoustic Guitar, Percussion, Harmonium

Bill Frisell: Electric Guitar

Steve Gadd: Drums

Renaud Garcia-Fons: Bass

03 Can’t Run But

Paul Simon: Vocal

With yMusic

Arrangement by Bryce Dessner based on the original arrangement from Rhythm of the Saints by Marco Antônio Guimarães

04 How The Heart Approaches What It Yearns

Paul Simon: Vocal

Sullivan Fortner: Piano

Nate Smith: Drums

John Patitucci: Bass

Wynton Marsalis: Trumpet

05 Pigs, Sheep and Wolves

Paul Simon: Vocal, Percussion

Wynton Marsalis: Trumpet

Marcus Printup: Trumpet

Dan Block: Clarinet

Walter Blanding: Saxophone

Wycliffe Gordon: Tuba

Chris Crenshaw: Trombone

Marion Felder: Drums

Herlin Riley: Tambourine

Arrangement by Wynton Marsalis

06 René and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War

Paul Simon: Vocal, Electric Guitar

With yMusic

Arrangement by Robert Sirota

07 The Teacher

Paul Simon: Vocal, Percussion

Odair Assad: Guitar

Sérgio Assad: Guitar

Renaud Garcia-Fons: Bass, Percussion

Walter Blanding: Saxophone

Jamey Haddad: Percussion

08 Darling Lorraine

Paul Simon: Vocal, Percussion

Bill Frisell: Electric Guitar

Vincent Nguini: Electric Guitar

Mark Stewart: Acoustic Guitar

Steve Gadd: Drums

John Patitucci: Bass

With yMusic

Arrangement by Rob Moose

09 Some Folks’ Lives Roll Easy

Paul Simon: Vocal

Sullivan Fortner: Piano, Celeste

Jack DeJohnette: Drums

John Patitucci: Bass

Joe Lovano: Saxophone

10 Questions For The Angels

Paul Simon: Vocal, Acoustic Guitar, Bass Harmonica, Percussion

Bill Frisell: Electric Guitar

Sullivan Fortner: Harmonium, Chromelodeon

John Patitucci: Bass

Skip LaPlante: Percussion

yMusic is

CJ Camerieri: trumpet, piccolo trumpet

Alex Sopp: flute, alto flute

Hideaki Aomori: clarinet, bass clarinet

Rob Moose: violin

Nadia Sirota: viola

Gabriel Cabezas: cello

