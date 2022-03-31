Paul McCartney pens emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins: “You were a true Rock and Roll hero”

Paul McCartney has penned a lengthy tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in Colombia last Friday (March 25).

Since news of the tragic death was announced by the band, tributes have been pouring in from across the music world and beyond.

McCartney – who collaborated with Foo Fighters on their 2017 album Concrete and Gold and most recently invited them to play “Get Back” with him at their 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction – has now taken to Twitter to pay an emotional tribute to Hawkins.

“Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him,” his message began.

“Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.”

McCartney added: “I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers!”

“It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys,” he remembered. “Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night.

“All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died,” the Beatle continued.

“So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.

“God bless his family and band – Love Paul X.”

Hawkins died on Friday night (March 25) at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.

Since then, tributes have poured in online and at gigs across the world. Acts such as Liam Gallagher, Elton John and Coldplay are among those to have dedicated recent performances to the late drummer, while Foo Fighters’ Greatest Hits collection has re-entered the top five in the official UK albums chart this week.

On March 29, the band announced that they had cancelled all forthcoming tour dates in light of the “staggering loss” of Hawkins.