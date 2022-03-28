Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, according to a statement from the band. He was 50 years old.

The band announced the news in a statement on social media on March 25. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Born in Dallas, Texas on February 17, 1972, Taylor Hawkins played in the experimental band Sylvia before playing drums on Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill and Can’t Not tours. Hawkins officially joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing their original drummer William Goldsmith.

Hawkins also kept busy with many side projects. He had led Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders as drummer and vocalist since the 2000s and in 2014 formed the side project The Birds of Satan, which was itself a spin-off the cover band Chevy Metal.

Most recently, Hawkins teamed up with Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney to form the trio NHC. Earlier this year, they released the EP Intakes & Outtakes.

The Foo Fighters were on tour in South America at the time of Hawkins’ death. The drummer’s final show with the band was the headlining slot at Lollapalooza Argentina in Buenos Aires on March 20.

Hawkins died before Foo Fighters could perform at Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. Lit candles were placed on the festival’s stage in his honour:

El main stage de FEP en estos momentos. pic.twitter.com/uoxTK8ymj1 — Pablo Acuña (@pabloacuna) March 26, 2022

A preliminary “forensic medical study” released by the Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office said that 10 substances were found in Hawkins’ body, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, CNN reported.

The report continued: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues the medical studies to achieve total clarification of the events that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins” and that attorney general’s office would continue to investigate the cause of Hawkins’ death in a “timely manner.”

Tributes have flowed in for Hawkins. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello shared a photo of himself, Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, writing: “God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Queen guitarist Brian May expressed his disbelief at Hawkins’ passing: “No. It cannot be. Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad.”

Ozzy Osbourne also shared a tribute for the “amazing musician”.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Sam Fender, who was playing a show in Glasgow on March 26, took to Twitter to announce that the show would be dedicated to the drummer. “Glasgow tonight. This one’s for Taylor‘, he wrote, sharing an image of his drummer sat behind a kit emblazoned with Hawkins’ name.

Glasgow tonight. This one’s for Taylor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OZhNfx5nqP — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) March 26, 2022

Read more tributes to Hawkins below.

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

Such sad news of the passing of Taylor Hawkins… an inspiration and bright light to so many . Condolences to his family , friends & bandmates pic.twitter.com/PNhEFFvrJu — matt sorum (@mattsorum) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins was a terrific drummer with a gorgeous disposition, seemed always to be having the time of his life. I didn't know him well but I know music is lessened by his passing, made duller and smaller. Requiescat.

🎈 — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 26, 2022

My heartfelt condolences go out to @foofighters and the family and friends of drummer #RIPTaylorHawkins. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022

Stunned & heartbroken. Taylor, you were one of a kind. One of the sweetest and most genuine people I’ve ever met. Thank you for your kindness, and the ferocity with which you played your drums. My love and condolences to @foofighters, Taylor’s family and loved ones. — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) March 26, 2022

Taylor.

We are gutted to hear you are gone. So much love to you and your beautiful family. — Garbage (@garbage) March 26, 2022

What a sad day, what a tragic passing, Taylor was a sweet adorable kid, excellent drummer, never hurt a fly. My condolences to my darling Pat, and to David tonight. 🕊. Rip Taylor. I’m so sorry Dave. X c pic.twitter.com/rLE7SoJ8U8 — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) March 26, 2022

Thank you Taylor.. Thank you for always having the biggest warmest smile on your face and for lighting up every room with your infectious energy and good vibes. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/G4SGcvHAqi — Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) March 26, 2022

Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022

Just so, so sad to hear about the passing of Taylor Hawkins.

We have very happy memories of hanging out with him at Studio 606, bonding over our shared love of Queen and just having a laugh together.

He was super nice to us,and we will never forget that.

Lots of love

The Cribs pic.twitter.com/RYa0JRnhnP — The Cribs (@thecribs) March 26, 2022

This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: "Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die" Wise words from my friend- put that shit together! I'm so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 26, 2022

Devastating news about the death of Taylor Hawkins. He was on par with Bonham and Moon and was so much of what made the Foo Fighters the world’s greatest rock band. This is such a huge loss for music. Sending so much love to his family and the band. Damn. https://t.co/TcAFhSEcw1 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 26, 2022

So devastated by the news of Taylor Hawkins passing. He was truly truly one of a kind. Such a generous, joyful, positive, impish, badass, infectiously hilarious, kind spirit. And one of the greatest rock drummers of all time. This f**king sucks. — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) March 26, 2022

Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

Shocked & devastated to hear the news about Taylor this morning. We were fortunate enough to watch him shred every night… Posted by Royal Blood on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Dear Friend & Brother…we are completely heartbroken.

Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/s6Y7dCoG76 — The Darkness (@thedarkness) March 26, 2022

Such sad news about Taylor Hawkins. Anyone who knew him will tell you how great he was to be around. Everybody’s friend. So positive and enthusiastic. He loved music and he loved life. @foofighters — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) March 26, 2022

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022

Truly incredible drummer-I also love what he did with Holy Man-Dennis Wilson-(one of my favourite instrumentals)-beautiful frazzled voice-tender words-smile as wide as the ocean-condolences to all who knew and loved him and his amazing talent❤️💔❤️ https://t.co/QvHtZwoHMT — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) March 26, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins. He was such a nice young man. Love & Mercy to Taylor’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/VyqZIP94UZ — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 26, 2022