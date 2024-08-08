Paul McCartney and Wings‘ documentary One Hand Clapping is coming to cinemas worldwide, from September 26.

The documentary follows the band’s 1974 sessions at Abbey Road during the recording of the live-in-studio One Hand Clapping album.

“It’s so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did,” says McCartney. “We made a pretty good noise actually! It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming.”

The documentary screenings also boast an exclusive filmed introduction by McCartney and previously unseen Polaroid photographs from the sessions.

In addition to the One Hand Clapping documentary, screenings will feature the previously unreleased Backyard Sessions, showcasing McCartney on acoustic guitar performing tracks from his catalogue.

The album One Hand Clapping was released in June.

Tickets for Paul McCartney and Wings – One Hand Clapping will be available beginning Thursday, August 16 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST from here.

