Patti Smith, Iggy & The Stooges, Siouxsie confirmed for Yoko Ono’s Meltown

The line-up for this year's Meltdown festival has been announced. Curated by Yoko Ono, the festival will run from June 14 - 23 at London's Southbank Centre. Ono will open the festival with a performance by the Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band on June 14. Siouxsie will make her first public performance in five years on June 15. Iggy And The Stooges will play live on June 20, the same night as Kim Gordon's Body/Head project.

Former Meltdown curator Patti Smith returns to the Southbank for an Evening of Music and Words on 21 June, and legendary singer Marianne Faithfull will take to the stage on 22 June.

Ono will close the Festival with a special performance of 1980’s Double Fantasy album, where she will be joined by special guests, as yet unannounced.

You can find the full line-up and ticket details here.