Patti Smith has announced a number of 2025 live dates at which she’ll play her 1975 classic album Horses in full.

Smith will be accompanied by two members of her original group, Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty, along with current bandmates Tony Shanahan and Jackson Smith.

The Horses tour is set to gallop into Dublin, Madrid, Bergamo, London, Brussels, Oslo and Paris this autumn, as well as nine cities in the US.

The UK dates are at the London Palladium on October 12 and 13. There is an artist pre-sale from Wednesday (February 12) at 9am – tickets here and here – while tickets go on general sale on Friday (February 14) at 9am from here.