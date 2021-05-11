Oasis to celebrate 25 years since Knebworth with new concert film

Oasis will mark the 25th anniversary of their era-defining Knebworth show with a new concert film of the event, due for cinematic release later this year.

The film will be executive-produced by Noel and Liam Gallagher and directed by Jake Scott, who has previously helmed videos for Oasis (as well as REM, Radiohead, The Verve and Massive Attack).

In contrast to Mat Whitecross’s 2016 documentary Supersonic, which climaxed with the staging of the Knebworth concert in August 1996, Scott says that his film is “a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections.”

A release date and title for the Oasis Knebworth film has yet to be confirmed.