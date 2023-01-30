Nile Rodgers is working on new music with St. Vincent

Nile Rodgers has confirmed he’s currently working on new music with St. Vincent.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the pair together, Rodgers wrote: “Working on new music with St. Vincent”.

He went on to describe St Vincent as “so real deal” and called the experience “fucking wonderful”.

“I’m trying to not lose my mind too,” he added.

St. Vincent hasn’t said anything about the collaboration yet, but has been sharing various photos from within Electric Lady Studios on her Instagram.

“Running the board, bitches,” she wrote last week while earlier this month, Willow Smith shared a picture from the studio featuring St. Vincent, leading many fans to believe a collaboration is in the works.

Speaking to Rolling Stone last year, Rodgers revealed a blossoming friendship with St. Vincent.

“Somehow she was introduced into my life only a few months ago,” said Rodgers. “I started to go back and listen to the work she had done with my old engineer and she started sending me some new stuff. I was like ‘wow! That’s really cool’.

He continued: “I would have never thought of using the guitar like that or composing like that and it was really interesting. It was very eclectic and she was using different ways of expressing herself, the fact that we’re vibing so much is interesting because just as guitarists we are very different. The fact she’s doing what she’s doing is really fascinating to me.”

He went on to say he could see himself collaborating with St. Vincent. “Right now we’re just vibing, listening to each other’s music and talking,” Rodgers explained. “But that could easily develop into a musical relationship.”

Last year, it was revealed that Coldplay have also been in the studio working on new music with Nile Rodgers.

St. Vincent’s last album, Daddy’s Home, was released in 2021.

More recently, St. Vincent has launched a podcast about the history of rock music and joined Metallica onstage for a performance of “Nothing Else Matters”. She’s also set to support Red Hot Chili Peppers on their 2023 tour.

St. Vincent will also appear alongside Fall Out Boy, Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, My Morning Jacket, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Beck and Brandi Carlile for A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys, which takes place early next month