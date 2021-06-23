Elton John, St Vincent, Dave Gahan will cover Metallica songs to mark The Black Album’s 30th anniversary

Metallica are celebrating 30 years of The Black Album with two new releases: a remastered reissue of the original album, and The Metallica Blacklist, a collection of 53 covers by an eclectic range of artists.

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut

The remastered Black Album will land in multiple formats, including digital, 180-gram 2LP, standard CD, 3CD expanded edition and limited-edition boxset. The latter set includes the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), six DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card for the digital edition of the album.

The Metallica Blacklist has 53 tracks and almost as many genres, with a massive roster of artists covering their favourite tracks from The Black Album. The artists include Mac DeMarco, Rina Sawayama, Phoebe Bridgers, The Hu, Idles, St Vincent, Moses Sumney, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Dave Gahan, Kamasi Washington and Igor Levit, among others.

Advertisement

The Metallica Blacklist will be available digitally, as a 4CD edition and as a limited-edition 7LP vinyl pressing.

Both of the releases will arrive digitally on September 10, with physical versions following in October. You can pre-order them here.

Proceeds from The Metallica Blacklist will be divided between charities of the artists’ choice and Metallica’s own All Within My Hands Foundation. Hear a snippet of what the album has to offer below.

Those who pre-order will instantly receive Miley Cyrus’ version of “Nothing Else Matters” featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith, and Juanes’ interpretation of “Enter Sandman”. Hear the Miley Cyrus cover below.

See the full tracklist of The Metallica Blacklist below:

Advertisement

Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman

Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman

Ghost – Enter Sandman

Juanes – Enter Sandman

Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman

Weezer – Enter Sandman

Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True

Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True

Royal Blood – Sad but True

St. Vincent – Sad but True

White Reaper – Sad but True

Yb – Sad but True

Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou

The Chats – Holier Than Thou

Off! – Holier Than Thou

Pup – Holier Than Thou

Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou

Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven

Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven

Diet Cig – the Unforgiven

Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven

Ha*ash – The Unforgiven

José Madero – The Unforgiven

Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven

J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam

Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam

The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam

Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam

Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters

Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me

Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me

The Hu – Through the Never

Tomi Owó – Through the Never

Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters

Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters

Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters

Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters

Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters

Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters

My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters

Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters

Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters

Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters

Tresor – Nothing Else Matters

Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man

Idles – The God That Failed

Imelda May – The God That Failed

Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery

Izïa – My Friend of Misery

Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery

Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within