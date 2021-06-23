Elton John, St Vincent, Dave Gahan will cover Metallica songs to mark The Black Album’s 30th anniversary

Metallica are celebrating 30 years of The Black Album with two new releases: a remastered reissue of the original album, and The Metallica Blacklist, a collection of 53 covers by an eclectic range of artists.
The remastered Black Album will land in multiple formats, including digital, 180-gram 2LP, standard CD, 3CD expanded edition and limited-edition boxset. The latter set includes the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), six DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card for the digital edition of the album.
The Metallica Blacklist has 53 tracks and almost as many genres, with a massive roster of artists covering their favourite tracks from The Black Album. The artists include Mac DeMarco, Rina Sawayama, Phoebe Bridgers, The Hu, Idles, St Vincent, Moses Sumney, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Dave Gahan, Kamasi Washington and Igor Levit, among others.
The Metallica Blacklist will be available digitally, as a 4CD edition and as a limited-edition 7LP vinyl pressing.
Both of the releases will arrive digitally on September 10, with physical versions following in October. You can pre-order them here.
Proceeds from The Metallica Blacklist will be divided between charities of the artists’ choice and Metallica’s own All Within My Hands Foundation. Hear a snippet of what the album has to offer below.
Those who pre-order will instantly receive Miley Cyrus’ version of “Nothing Else Matters” featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith, and Juanes’ interpretation of “Enter Sandman”. Hear the Miley Cyrus cover below.
See the full tracklist of The Metallica Blacklist below:
Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman
Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman
Ghost – Enter Sandman
Juanes – Enter Sandman
Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman
Weezer – Enter Sandman
Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True
Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True
Royal Blood – Sad but True
St. Vincent – Sad but True
White Reaper – Sad but True
Yb – Sad but True
Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou
The Chats – Holier Than Thou
Off! – Holier Than Thou
Pup – Holier Than Thou
Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou
Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven
Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven
Diet Cig – the Unforgiven
Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven
Ha*ash – The Unforgiven
José Madero – The Unforgiven
Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven
J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam
Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam
The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam
Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam
Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters
Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me
Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me
The Hu – Through the Never
Tomi Owó – Through the Never
Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters
Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters
Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters
Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters
Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters
Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters
My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters
Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters
Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters
Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters
Tresor – Nothing Else Matters
Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man
Idles – The God That Failed
Imelda May – The God That Failed
Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery
Izïa – My Friend of Misery
Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery
Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within