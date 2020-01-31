Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets to release live album and film

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets – the band he formed to play early Pink Floyd songs – have announced the release of Live At The Roundhouse for April 17.
The album and film – which come packaged together on CD/DVD format, or separately on double LP and Blu-ray – were recorded at the band’s sold-out shows at the legendary London venue in May 2019.
Watch them performing “Fearless” below:
The film will also be coming to cinemas in selected cities worldwide for one night only on March 10. This theatrical event will include a pre-recorded cinema exclusive Q&A with Nick Mason and the band where they will answer questions submitted by fans. Tickets are on sale now from here. Watch a trailer:
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets head back out on tour in April, dates below:
Thursday 23rd April – Guildford G Live
Friday 24th April – Brighton Dome
Saturday 25th April – Oxford New Theatre
Monday 27th April – Ipswich Regent
Wednesday 29th April – Dublin Convention Centre
Friday 1st May -York Barbican
Saturday 2nd May – Leicester De Montfort Hall
Monday 4th May – Southampton Mayflower
Tuesday 5th May Cardiff St David’s Hall
Thursday 7th May London Royal Albert Hall
Friday 8th May Liverpool Philharmonic
Saturday 9th May Sheffield City Hall
Monday 11th May Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 12th May Bath Forum
Thursday 14th May Gateshead Sage
Friday 15th May Manchester Apollo
Saturday 16th May Edinburgh Usher Hall
Monday 18th May – Brussels Cirque Royale
Tuesday 19th May – Luxembourg Den Atelier
Wednesday 20th May – Freiburg Konzerthaus
Friday 22nd May – Paris – Grand Rex
Saturday 23rd May – Lucerne KKL
Sunday 24th May – Nuremberg Meistersinger Halle
Tuesday 26th May – Vienna Gasometer
Wednesday 27th May – Prague Forum
Thursday 28th May – Frankfurt Jahrunderhalle
Saturday 30th May – Muenster Munsterlandhalle
Sunday 31st May – Eindhoven Muziekgebouw
Tuesday 2nd June – Hamburg Laeiszhalle
Wednesday 3rd June – Berlin Tempodrom
Friday 5th June – Randers Vaerket
Sunday 7th June – Bad Honnef Insel Grafenwerth