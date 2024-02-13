Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets annouce new tour dates

Set the controls!

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets will head out on a new UK tour later this year, including a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

This is the Saucers first UK tour since their May 2022 Echoes Tour. Since then, they have since played extensively through America and Europe.

Their stop-off at the Royal Albert Hall is significant: The Pink Floyd first played there on December 12, 1966, as part of an Oxfam benefit evening. They subsequently returned to the venue in 1967, 1969 and 1970. Meanwhile, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets made their Royal Albert Hall debut in 2022.

Says Mason, “Six years ago when I got behind the drums again and we started playing the early Pink Floyd material, it was a real pleasure on so many levels. Many of the tracks had never actually been played live, so to have performed them all over the world has been something we’ve all enjoyed immensely. To get the opportunity to come back to the UK for another tour is something the band and I had been hoping we would be able to do, so to say ‘we’re back’ feels good!”

Aside from Mason, the Saucers’ line-up includes Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from Friday, February 16 at 11am from www.myticket.co.uk.

The tour dates are:

Tuesday, June 11 – Stoke, Victoria Hall

Wednesday, June 12 – York, Barbican

Thursday, June 13 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Saturday, June 15 – Oxford, New Theatre

Monday, June 17 – Bristol, Beacon

Tuesday, June 18 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Wednesday, June 19 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Friday, June 21 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Saturday, June 22 – Gateshead, The Glasshouse

Monday, June 24 – Cardiff, Wales Millenium Centre

Tuesday, June 25 – Poole, Lighthouse

Wednesday, June 26 – Brighton, Dome

Friday, June 28 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Saturday, June 29 – London, Royal Albert Hall

The band have already announced a brace of European shows:

Thursday, July 18 – Teatro Arcimboldi, Milan

Friday, July 19 – Piazza Dei Signori, Vicenza

Saturday, July 20 – Sequoie Music Park, Bologna

Sunday, July 21 – Cavea, Rome

Tuesday, July 23 – Belvedere San Leucio, Caserta

Wednesaday, July 24 – Teatro Il Castello, Roccella Ionica

July 28 – Herzberg Festival, Germany