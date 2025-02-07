Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Gary Numan, Primal Scream, Devo and Jarvis Cocker have contributed previously unreleased tracks to a new benefit compilation called Los Angeles Rising, put together by Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus / Love And Rockets.

All proceeds from the compilation – available exclusively via Bandcamp – will go to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, providing services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals.

Another compilation called Good Music To Lift Los Angeles features 90 never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions and unreleased demos from the likes of REM, Jeff Tweedy, Courtney Barnett and Animal Collective. Hear TV On The Radio’s contribution below. It is available for today only (February 7), also from Bandcamp, raising money for LA Regional Food Bank and California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Fund.

A third benefit album entitled Super Bloom: A Benefit for Fire Relief In Los Angeles is available here, featuring tracks from The War On Drugs, Jim James, Dirty Projectors, Ty Segall and many more. 100% of proceeds will benefit local mutual aid organisations for LA Fire relief, including Sweet Relief, Direct Relief, Mutual Aid LA, Anti-Recidivism Coalition and Pasadena Humane.