Nick Cave and Warren Ellis reveal Carnage live film

In his latest Red Hand Files missive, Nick Cave reveals that he and Warren Ellis are currently working on a live performance film of songs from Carnage and Ghosteen.

“Our friend, Andrew Dominik, the movie director, has come to London to film Warren and me attempting to play Carnage (and Ghosteen) live,” writes Cave. “Five years have passed since Andrew made ‘One More Time With Feeling’. Much has changed. But some things haven’t. The world still turns, ever perilous, but containing its many joys. Music remains a balm. Friendships endure. This letter is fractured. I am so excited to perform.”

No further details are given at this stage, but you can see a photo of Dominik and cinematographer Robbie Ryan working on the project below: