Subscribe
News

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis release new album, Carnage

"An accelerated process of intense creativity," they say

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Joel Ryan

Trending Now

BlogsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Peter Murphy

The Bauhaus frontman will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new issue of Uncut

GETTING YOUR COPY OF THIS MONTH'S UNCUT DELIVERED STRAIGHT TO YOUR DOOR IS EASY AND HASSLE FREE - CLICK...
Read more
PlaylistsSam Richards - 0

The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

Ryley Walker, Rose City Band, Hand Habits, Esther Rose, Richard Barbieri and more
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley

In-depths reviews and archive encounters with the reggae legend
Read more

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have released a new album, Carnage.

Cave describes the album as, “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.”
“Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity,” says Ellis, “the eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days.”

The pair have recorded numerous, film, TV and theatre soundtracks together, although this is the first time they have recorded a proper album between them.

Advertisement

Ellis first played with the Bad Seeds in 1993, prior to joining the band as a full time member. The two have also recorded as Grinderman, formed in 2006, with sundry Bad Seeds.

Carnage is out now on Goliath Records on all digital platforms. Vinyl & CD will be released on 28 May – Pre-order here.

Tracklisting is:

Hand of God
Old Time
Carnage
White Elephant
Albuquerque
Lavender Fields
Shattered Ground
Balcony Man

Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More