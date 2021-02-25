Nick Cave and Warren Ellis release new album, Carnage

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have released a new album, Carnage.
Cave describes the album as, “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.”
“Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity,” says Ellis, “the eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days.”
The pair have recorded numerous, film, TV and theatre soundtracks together, although this is the first time they have recorded a proper album between them.
Ellis first played with the Bad Seeds in 1993, prior to joining the band as a full time member. The two have also recorded as Grinderman, formed in 2006, with sundry Bad Seeds.
Carnage is out now on Goliath Records on all digital platforms. Vinyl & CD will be released on 28 May – Pre-order here.
Tracklisting is:
Hand of God
Old Time
Carnage
White Elephant
Albuquerque
Lavender Fields
Shattered Ground
Balcony Man