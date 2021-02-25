Nick Cave and Warren Ellis release new album, Carnage

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have released a new album, Carnage.

Cave describes the album as, “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.”

“Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity,” says Ellis, “the eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days.”

The pair have recorded numerous, film, TV and theatre soundtracks together, although this is the first time they have recorded a proper album between them.

Ellis first played with the Bad Seeds in 1993, prior to joining the band as a full time member. The two have also recorded as Grinderman, formed in 2006, with sundry Bad Seeds.

Carnage is out now on Goliath Records on all digital platforms. Vinyl & CD will be released on 28 May – Pre-order here.

Tracklisting is:

Hand of God

Old Time

Carnage

White Elephant

Albuquerque

Lavender Fields

Shattered Ground

Balcony Man