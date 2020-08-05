New Order unveil new Power Corruption & Lies box set

Following their Movement box set last year, New Order have unveiled Power Corruption & Lies – 2020 Definitive Edition, compiling all the material related to their groundbreaking 1983 album.

The 1xLP/2xCD/2xDVD set includes the original album remastered and pressed on 180g vinyl; a CD of previously unreleased ‘writing session’ recordings plus the 1982 John Peel session; two DVDs of live recordings, TV appearances and a Channel 4 documentary; plus a 48-page hardback book of rare photos and original text collated by Warren Jackson. The set comes in a limited edition box designed by Peter Saville.

The four 12” vinyl singles from 1983/1984 that didn’t appear on Power Corruption & Lies – “Blue Monday”, “Confusion”, “Thieves Like Us” and “Murder” – will be reissued separately.

Power Corruption & Lies – 2020 Definitive Edition will be released on October 2. Peruse the full tracklisting below:

Power, Corruption & Lies – 2020 remaster (CD + LP)

Age of Consent

We All Stand

The Village

5 8 6

Your Silent Face

Ultraviolence

Ecstacy

Leave Me Alone

Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

Age Of Consent *

The Village *

5 8 6 *

Your Silent Face *

Ecstacy *

Leave Me Alone *

John Peel Session

Turn The Heater On

We All Stand

Too Late

5 8 6

John Peel Session Outtake

Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *

New York Session Outtake

Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1) *

Writing Session Recordings

Thieves Like Us *

Murder *

Blue Monday *

Blue Monday *

Album Session Recordings

Blue Monday Instrumental outtake *

*Previously unreleased

New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies (DVD 1)

The Hacienda, Manchester, June 26, 1982

In A Lonely Place

Ultraviolence

Denial

The Village

We All Stand

Senses

Chosen Time

5 8 6

Temptation

Everything’s Gone Green

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, April 24, 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Denial

The Village

Temptation

Confusion

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

Everything’s Gone Green

Ceremony

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983

Blue Monday

Countdown – 1983

Confusion

Switch – 1983

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984

Thieves Like Us

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Your Silent Face

5 8 6

Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983

Love Will Tear Us Apart

First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983

Ultraviolence

Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984

The Village

Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984

Thieves Like Us

Blue Monday

Metropol, Berlin, 1984

Lonesome Tonight

Confusion

DVD 2

Play At Home – Channel 4 documentary

The Hacienda, Manchester, July 20, 1983

Blue Monday

Age Of Consent

Lonesome Tonight

Your Silent Face

Leave Me Alone

5 8 6

Denial

Confusion

Temptation

Thieves Like Us

In A Lonely Place

Everything’s Gone Green