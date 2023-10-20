Neil Young to release new album, Before And After

Neil Young has announced details of a new album, Before And After. It’s coming on December 8 via Reprise Records.
Produced by Lou Adler and Neil Young and mixed by Young and Niko Bolas, aka The Volume Dealers, the album features solo acoustic re-recordings of songs from throughout his career as one uninterrupted 48-minute piece. The album is available to pre-order here.
“The feeling is captured, not in pieces, but as a whole piece — designed to be listened to that way,” says Young. “This music presentation defies shuffling, digital organisation, separation. Only for listening. That says it all.”
The selection runs from his earliest Buffalo Springfield appearance, “Burned”, to the recent “Don’t Forget Love” (from 2021’s Barn) and including the previously unreleased song, “If You Got Love”.
Here’s the tracklising:
I’m The Ocean
Homefires
Burned
On The Way Home
If You Got Love
A Dream That Can Last
Birds
My Heart
When I Hold You In My Arms
Mother Earth
Mr Soul
Comes A Time
Don’t Forget Love