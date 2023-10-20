Neil Young to release new album, Before And After

Neil Young has announced details of a new album, Before And After. It’s coming on December 8 via Reprise Records.

Produced by Lou Adler and Neil Young and mixed by Young and Niko Bolas, aka The Volume Dealers, the album features solo acoustic re-recordings of songs from throughout his career as one uninterrupted 48-minute piece. The album is available to pre-order here.

“The feeling is captured, not in pieces, but as a whole piece — designed to be listened to that way,” says Young. “This music presentation defies shuffling, digital organisation, separation. Only for listening. That says it all.”

The selection runs from his earliest Buffalo Springfield appearance, “Burned”, to the recent “Don’t Forget Love” (from 2021’s Barn) and including the previously unreleased song, “If You Got Love”.

Here’s the tracklising:

I’m The Ocean

Homefires

Burned

On The Way Home

If You Got Love

A Dream That Can Last

Birds

My Heart

When I Hold You In My Arms

Mother Earth

Mr Soul

Comes A Time

Don’t Forget Love