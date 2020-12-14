Neil Young signs up for Nordoff Robbins’ Christmas fundraiser

Neil Young has signed up to appear as part of this year’s annual fundraising concert for Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas streams globally here at 7pm GMT tomorrow (December 15). It’s hosted by Nile Rodgers and also features Robert Plant, Roger Daltrey, Rod Stewart, Tony Bennett, Florence Welch, James Dean Bradfield and more.

The concert is free to watch but the audience is invited to donate at any point during the virtual event. Watch a trailer below: