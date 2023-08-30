Neil Young reveals new Crazy Horse guitarist

Neil Young has revealed Nils Lofgren‘s replacement in Crazy Horse for two shows on September 20 and 21.

ORDER NOW: Tom Waits is on the cover of the latest UNCUT

The shows are part of a benefit to mark the 50th anniversary of The Roxy in Los Angeles – which Young opened with the Santa Monica Flyers. Their shows were recorded and released as the 2018 live album, Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live.

As Lofgren will be playing with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band for the Roxy’s 50th anniversary shows, Young has drafted in Micah Nelson. Nelson has already played substantially with Young, as part of the Neil Young + Promise Of The Real line-up that toured between 2014 and 2019.

Advertisement

Young confirmed the news on his archives website.

With Springsteen touring until the end of September and then from November to December, it’s possible Nelson will continue to deputise for Lofgren should further Crazy Horse dates emerge…