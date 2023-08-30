Subscribe
Advertisement
News

Neil Young reveals new Crazy Horse guitarist

Who will fill in for Nils Lofgren?

By Michael Bonner
Neil Young

Trending Now

Neil Young has revealed Nils Lofgren‘s replacement in Crazy Horse for two shows on September 20 and 21.

The shows are part of a benefit to mark the 50th anniversary of The Roxy in Los Angeles – which Young opened with the Santa Monica Flyers. Their shows were recorded and released as the 2018 live album, Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live.

As Lofgren will be playing with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band for the Roxy’s 50th anniversary shows, Young has drafted in Micah Nelson. Nelson has already played substantially with Young, as part of the Neil Young + Promise Of The Real line-up that toured between 2014 and 2019.

Advertisement

Young confirmed the news on his archives website.

With Springsteen touring until the end of September and then from November to December, it’s possible Nelson will continue to deputise for Lofgren should further Crazy Horse dates emerge…

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More