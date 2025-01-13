Neil Young has declared that he is a fan of the “great” new Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Writing on his Archives site on Saturday, January 11, Young says, “I love Bob Dylan and his music. Always have. He’s a great artist. Once he was on my bus and I didn’t recognize him and threw him off but that’s another story. This movie is a great tribute to his life and music. I think if you love Bob’s music you should see this great movie. I loved it.”

Dylan himself has already aired thoughts on the film, writing on Twitter/X on December 4 last year:

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book.”

A Complete Unknown opens in the UK on January 17.