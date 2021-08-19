Neil Young launches his Official Bootleg series

Neil Young has finally announced a release date for the first instalment of his Official Bootleg series.

Although Young first disclosed his plans for the series last July – it was originally meant to launch in April 2021 – he has at last confirmed a release date for Carnegie Hall December 1970.

A solo acoustic show, the Carnegie Hall release will be available from October 1. You can pre-order it on vinyl and on CD. Subscribers to Young’s Archives will be able to hear the album in full 48 hours before it goes on sale, when it streams on the site.

Forthcoming highlights in the series include Under The Rainbow, November 5, 1973 – the Santa Monica Flyers show at London’s Rainbow theatre during the Tonight’s The Night tour – and a Ducks show from August 1977.

Tracklisting for Carnegie Hall December 1970 is:

Down By The River

Cinnamon Girl

I Am A Child

Expecting To Fly

The Loner

Wonderin’

Helpless

Southern Man

Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing

Sugar Mountain

On The Way Home

Tell Me Why

Only Love Can Break Your Heart

Old Man

After The Goldrush

Flying On The Ground Is Wrong

Cowgirl In The Sand

Don’t Let It Bring You Down

Birds

Bad Fog Of Loneliness

Ohio

See The Sky About To Rain

Dance Dance Dance