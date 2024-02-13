Neil Young & Crazy Horse announce album and tour dates

The tour and FU##IN’ UP are both due in April

Neil Young & Crazy Horse are back on tour in April and May this year, with an album called FU##IN’ UP due as well.

The 16-date Love Earth tour begins in San Diego. The line-up features Young, Ralph Molina and Billy Talbot with presumably Micah Nelson once again deputising for Nils Lofren, who’ll be fulfilling his E Street Band duties with Bruce Springsteen at that time.

Wednesday, April 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thursday, April 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Saturday, April 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wednesday, May 01 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thursday, May 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, May 05 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Tuesday, May 07 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wednesday, May 08 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Saturday, May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sunday, May 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tuesday, May 14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Friday, May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Saturday, May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Monday, May 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thursday, May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island



Tickets will be available starting with a Neil Young Archives pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, February 13 at 10 AM PT. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 16 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com . At time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of FU##IN’ UP included with their tickets for no additional cost.

The provenance of FU##IN’ UP is slightly less clear at this point. According to an email received bt Young’s Archives subscribers:

Neil and The Horse have played together for over 50 years and the performances of these familiar songs, recorded in 2023, is a true highlight. As Neil explains, “In the spirit it’s offered…made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.” FU##IN’ UP contains 9 songs on 2 LPs. The album will be released in limited edition color vinyl pressing on Record Store Day April 20 with a wider, all format release starting April 26.

According to rumours, it might well be a recording from a private performance at The Rivoli, Toronto on November 3, 2023.