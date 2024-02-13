Neil Young & Crazy Horse announce album and tour dates

The tour and FU##IN’ UP are both due in April
Neil Young & Crazy Horse are back on tour in April and May this year, with an album called FU##IN’ UP due as well.
TALKING HEADS ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME
The 16-date Love Earth tour begins in San Diego. The line-up features Young, Ralph Molina and Billy Talbot with presumably Micah Nelson once again deputising for Nils Lofren, who’ll be fulfilling his E Street Band duties with Bruce Springsteen at that time.
|Wednesday, April 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Thursday, April 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Saturday, April 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wednesday, May 01 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Thursday, May 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, May 05 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
Tuesday, May 07 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wednesday, May 08 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Saturday, May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sunday, May 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tuesday, May 14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Friday, May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Saturday, May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Monday, May 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wednesday, May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Thursday, May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets will be available starting with a Neil Young Archives pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, February 13 at 10 AM PT. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 16 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. At time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of FU##IN’ UP included with their tickets for no additional cost.
The provenance of FU##IN’ UP is slightly less clear at this point. According to an email received bt Young’s Archives subscribers:
Neil and The Horse have played together for over 50 years and the performances of these familiar songs, recorded in 2023, is a true highlight. As Neil explains, “In the spirit it’s offered…made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.” FU##IN’ UP contains 9 songs on 2 LPs. The album will be released in limited edition color vinyl pressing on Record Store Day April 20 with a wider, all format release starting April 26.
According to rumours, it might well be a recording from a private performance at The Rivoli, Toronto on November 3, 2023.