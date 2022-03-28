Neil Young confirms the next three albums in his Official Bootleg Series

Neil Young has announced details of the next three albums in his Official Bootleg Series.

The albums are Royce Hall, 1971, a solo acoustic gig which was recorded January 30th on the UCLA campus; Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 1971 is also a solo acoustic performance and was the last US show of his 1971 solo tour; and Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line) is a much-loved boot recorded in New York City, 1974.

Young had previously revealed these titles would be made available, along with Somewhere Under The Rainbow – Neil Young & The Santa Monica Flyers at London’s Rainbow on November 5, 1973 – and High Flyin’, which is the only document of Young & The Ducks, recorded during their existence during summer 1977. These last two bootlegs have disappeared off the schedule for the time being.

ORDER NOW: Paul McCartney is on the cover in the latest issue of Uncut

Advertisement

The albums will be release on vinyl, CD and digital formats, and are now available to pre-order here. All pre-orders will receive an instant download of a track from the relevant album: “Don’t Let It Bring You Down” (from Dorothy Chandler Pavilion)

“Journey Through The Past” (from Royce Hall)

and “Revolution Blues” (from Citizen Kane Jr. Blues).

Advertisement

Official Bootleg Series tracklists:

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles: February 1st, 1971)

On the Way Home

Tell Me Why

Old Man

Journey Through the Past

Cowgirl in the Sand

Heart of Gold

A Man Needs a Maid

Sugar Mountain

Don’t Let It Bring You Down

Love in Mind

The Needle and the Damage Done

Ohio

See the Sky About to Rain

I Am a Child

Dance Dance Dance

Royce Hall (Los Angeles: January 30th, 1971)

‘On the Way Home

Tell Me Why

Old Man

Journey Through the Past

Cowgirl in the Sand

Heart of Gold

A Man Needs a Maid

See the Sky About to Rain

Sugar Mountain

Don’t Let It Bring You Down

Love in Mind

The Needle and the Damage Done

Ohio

Down by the River

Dance Dance Dance

I Am a Child

Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line) (NYC: May 16th, 1974)

Pushed It Over The End

Long May You Run

Greensleeves

Ambulance Blues

Helpless

Revolution Blues

On the Beach

Roll Another Number (For the Road)

Motion Pictures

Pardon My Heart

Dance Dance Dance

Young has been busy of late – only last week he announced details of his Official Release Series Volume 4 box, featuring part of his run of ’80s albums.