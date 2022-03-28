Neil Young confirms the next three albums in his Official Bootleg Series

Neil Young has announced details of the next three albums in his Official Bootleg Series.
The albums are Royce Hall, 1971, a solo acoustic gig which was recorded January 30th on the UCLA campus; Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 1971 is also a solo acoustic performance and was the last US show of his 1971 solo tour; and Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line) is a much-loved boot recorded in New York City, 1974.
Young had previously revealed these titles would be made available, along with Somewhere Under The Rainbow – Neil Young & The Santa Monica Flyers at London’s Rainbow on November 5, 1973 – and High Flyin’, which is the only document of Young & The Ducks, recorded during their existence during summer 1977. These last two bootlegs have disappeared off the schedule for the time being.
The albums will be release on vinyl, CD and digital formats, and are now available to pre-order here. All pre-orders will receive an instant download of a track from the relevant album: “Don’t Let It Bring You Down” (from Dorothy Chandler Pavilion)
“Journey Through The Past” (from Royce Hall)
and “Revolution Blues” (from Citizen Kane Jr. Blues).
Official Bootleg Series tracklists:
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles: February 1st, 1971)
On the Way Home
Tell Me Why
Old Man
Journey Through the Past
Cowgirl in the Sand
Heart of Gold
A Man Needs a Maid
Sugar Mountain
Don’t Let It Bring You Down
Love in Mind
The Needle and the Damage Done
Ohio
See the Sky About to Rain
I Am a Child
Dance Dance Dance
Royce Hall (Los Angeles: January 30th, 1971)
‘On the Way Home
Tell Me Why
Old Man
Journey Through the Past
Cowgirl in the Sand
Heart of Gold
A Man Needs a Maid
See the Sky About to Rain
Sugar Mountain
Don’t Let It Bring You Down
Love in Mind
The Needle and the Damage Done
Ohio
Down by the River
Dance Dance Dance
I Am a Child
Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line) (NYC: May 16th, 1974)
Pushed It Over The End
Long May You Run
Greensleeves
Ambulance Blues
Helpless
Revolution Blues
On the Beach
Roll Another Number (For the Road)
Motion Pictures
Pardon My Heart
Dance Dance Dance
Young has been busy of late – only last week he announced details of his Official Release Series Volume 4 box, featuring part of his run of ’80s albums.