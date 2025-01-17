Neil Young has today unveiled the first single by his new band neil young and the chrome hearts, entitled “big change” (the accompanying press releases insists that “the band name and track title are in lower case”).

Advertisement

Joining Neil Young in the chrome hearts are Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar), Corey McCormick (bass) and Anthony LoGerfo (drums). The single has been co-produced by Young and Lou Adler. Hear it below:

According to John Hanlon, Young’s long-term mixing engineer, “big change” is “in-your-face loud irreverent rock’n’roll paint splatter on the canvas in the vein of a Jackson Pollock painting.”

No chrome hearts album or tour dates have been announced as yet, although the press releases also states that, “Once again, Neil Young is looking at all aspects of life in 2025, and working to find the way forward. Big changes are ahead. Go with him.”