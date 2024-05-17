Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s Early Daze collection coming in June

On June 28, Reprise will release “a historic collection of early recordings from 1969” by Neil Young with Crazy Horse, entitled Early Daze.

It includes early versions of songs that would feature on Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere and beyond, several of them previously unreleased. Listen to the Early Daze version of “Everybody’s Alone” below:

Pre-order Early Daze here and investigate the tracklisting below:

Side One

‘Dance Dance Dance’ (included on ‘Archives Vol. I’) ‘Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown’ (unreleased version) ‘Winterlong’ (unreleased version) ‘Everybody’s Alone’ (different mix included on ‘Archives Vol. 1’) ‘Wonderin’’ (unreleased version)

Side Two

‘Cinnamon Girl’ (original 7” mono mix, released April 20th, 1970. Included a guitar outro not on the LP version) ‘Look At All The Things’ (unreleased version) ‘Helpless’ (unreleased version) ‘Birds’ (unreleased stereo mix – a mono mix was released as the b-side to ‘Only Love Can Break Your Heart’) ‘Down By The River’ (unreleased version with alternate vocals)