Neil Young and Crazy Horse play Tonight’s The Night and Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere in full

Neil Young and an expanded line-up of Crazy Horse played the first of two shows last night [September 20, 2023] at the Roxy.

The two shows are part of a benefit to mark the 50th anniversary of the Los Angeles club – which Young opened with the Santa Monica Flyers. Their shows were recorded and released as the 2018 live album, Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live.

The line-up included Micah Nelson, who had originally been brought in to deputise for Nils Lofgren – who was due to be on tour with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. However, since the current leg of the tour has been put on hold while Springsteen is treated for peptic ulcer disease, Logfren was able to play at the Roxy alongside Nelson, Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina.

Young had previously teased the show on his Instagram page, which includes a snippet of the band rehearsing “Down By The River“.

The show, meanwhile, found Young and the Horse playing two albums in full: Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere and Tonight’s The Night. The former is the only Crazy Horse album Young recorded with the Danny Whitten-led line-up of the band, while the latter is in part a tribute to Whitten, who died months before the album was recorded in Autumn 1973.

You can watch fan footage below of some classic Young cuts from the show.

“Tired Eyes”



“Cinnamon Girl”



“Down By The River”



“Cowgirl In The Sand”



According to the good people at Sugar Mountain, the full set list for the Roxy, September 20, 2023 was:

Tonight’s The Night

Speakin’ Out

World On A String

Borrowed Tune

Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown (vocals by Micah Nelson)

Mellow My Mind

Roll Another Number (For The Road)

Albuquerque

New Mama

Lookout Joe

Tired Eyes

Tonight’s The Night

—

Cinnamon Girl

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Round And Round (It Won’t Be Long)*

Down By The River

The Losing End

Running Dry (Requiem For The Rockets)

Cowgirl In The Sand

* – song debut