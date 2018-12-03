The National, Florence + The Machine to play new BST Hyde Park date

Khruangbin and Nadine Shah will join them in London on July 13

Florence + The Machine have been unveiled as the latest headliners for 2019’s Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.

Florence Welch and her band will play London’s Hyde Park on Saturday July 13, supported by The National, Lykke Li, Khruangbin and Nadine Shah, with more acts to be announced.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 7) from here. A Barclaycard presale is currently underway here.

Last week, BST Hyde Park 2019’s first headliners were revealed as Bob Dylan and Neil Young. The two musical giants will co-headline on July 12 – more details here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The January 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jack White on the cover. Inside, White heads up our Review Of The Year – which also features the best new albums, archive releases, films and books of the last 12 months. Aside from White, there are exclusive interviews with Paul Weller, Elvis Costello, Stephen Malkmus, Courtney Barnett, Low and Mélissa Laveaux. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best music of 2018.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.