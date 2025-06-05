A lot to dig into here, as usual. The return of Big Thief and Cate Le Bon are both pretty big deals in our world, but there's an unexpected treat from Pavement (which reminded me of an old office conversation about favourite covers of "Whitchitai-To"; I think the Supremes version won...), the Al Jardine x Neil Young hook up, ambient Americana from the Barry Walker Unit, psych jams from Bitch Magnet offshoot We Contain Multitudes... plus more from Uncut office favourites including S.G. Goodman, Case Oats and Eve Adams.