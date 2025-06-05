A lot to dig into here, as usual. The return of Big Thief and Cate Le Bon are both pretty big deals in our world, but there's an unexpected treat from Pavement (which reminded me of an old office conversation about favourite covers of "Whitchitai-To"; I think the Supremes version won...), the Al Jardine x Neil Young hook up, ambient Americana from the Barry Walker Unit, psych jams from Bitch Magnet offshoot We Contain Multitudes... plus more from Uncut office favourites including S.G. Goodman, Case Oats and Eve Adams.
A lot to dig into here, as usual. The return of Big Thief and Cate Le Bon are both pretty big deals in our world, but there’s an unexpected treat from Pavement (which reminded me of an old office conversation about favourite covers of “Whitchitai-To“; I think the Supremes version won…), the Al Jardine x Neil Young hook up, ambient Americana from the Barry Walker Unit, psych jams from Bitch Magnet offshoot We Contain Multitudes… plus more from Uncut office favourites including S.G. Goodman, Case Oats and Eve Adams.
BIG THIEF
“Incomprehensible”
PAVEMENT
“Whitchitai-To”
CASE OATS
“Bitter Root Lake”
AL JARDINE
“My Plane Leaves Tomorrow (Au Revoir)”
CATE LE BON
“Heaven Is No Feeling”
THOM YORKE
“Dialing In”
BARRY WALKER UNIT
“High In The Hummocks”
MARISSA NADLER
“New Radiations”
EVE ADAMS
“Nowhere Now”
SUPERCHUNK
“Is It Making You Feel Something”
DRUGDEALER + WEYES BLOOD
“Real Thing”
CHAMELEONS
“Saviours Are A Dangerous Thing”
NILÜFER YANYA
“Where To Look”
PATTY GRIFFIN
“Back At The Start”
WE CONTAIN MULTITUDES
“Atkins”
S.G. GOODMAN
“Michael Told Me”