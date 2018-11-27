Bob Dylan and Neil Young to co-headline BST Hyde Park

It's happening! The two musical giants will share a London stage on July 12

Bob Dylan and Neil Young have been announced as co-headliners for 2019’s Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.

The two musical behemoths will play the London festival on Friday July 12.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Neil Young will be backed on this occasion by Promise Of The Real, featuring Lukas and Micah Nelson. Bob Dylan will appear with his regular current touring band. Support acts are yet to be revealed.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (November 30) from here. There is a Barclaycard pre sale from 9am today (November 27), more details here.

The various ticket options are as follows:

General Admission – £75.00

Primary Entry – £85.00

Gold Circle – £169.95

Barclaycard VIP Summer Garden – £249.95

The Terrace – £299.95

Diamond – £299.95

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The January 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jack White on the cover. Inside, White heads up our Review Of The Year – which also features the best new albums, archive releases, films and books of the last 12 months. Aside from White, there are exclusive interviews with Paul Weller, Elvis Costello, Stephen Malkmus, Courtney Barnett, Low and Mélissa Laveaux. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best music of 2018.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.