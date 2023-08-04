Nathan Bowles, Jaime Fennelly and Joe Westerlund unveil Setting

Nathan Bowles, Jaime Fennelly and Joe Westerlund have announced details of their new experimental project, Setting.

Below, you can hear “Zoetropics“, from their debut album Shone A Rainbow Light On.

ORDER NOW: Kate Bush is on the cover of the latest UNCUT

Advertisement

Setting made their debut with “Night Drivers” on Uncut’s Sounds Of The New West Volume 6 compilation earlier this year.

The breakdown is Nathan Bowles (solo/trio, Pelt, Black Twig Pickers) on strings, keys, and percussion, Jaime Fennelly (Mind Over Mirrors, Peeesseye) on harmoniums, synthesizers, and piano zither and Joe Westerlund (solo, Califone, Sylvan Esso, Jake Xerxes Fussell) on drums, percussion, and metallophones.

Shone A Rainbow Light On is released on September 29 by Paradise Of Bachelors.

Advertisement

Tracklisting is:

We Center

Zoetropics

A Sun Harp

Fog Glossaries

It’s available on vinyl and CD and can be pre-ordered here.