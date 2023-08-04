Subscribe
Advertisement
News

Nathan Bowles, Jaime Fennelly and Joe Westerlund unveil Setting

For fans of Eno, Lanois and Calexico

By Michael Bonner

Trending Now

Nathan Bowles, Jaime Fennelly and Joe Westerlund have announced details of their new experimental project, Setting.

Below, you can hear “Zoetropics“, from their debut album Shone A Rainbow Light On.

Advertisement

Setting made their debut with “Night Drivers” on Uncut’s Sounds Of The New West Volume 6 compilation earlier this year.

The breakdown is Nathan Bowles (solo/trio, Pelt, Black Twig Pickers) on strings, keys, and percussion, Jaime Fennelly (Mind Over Mirrors, Peeesseye) on harmoniums, synthesizers, and piano zither and Joe Westerlund (solo, Califone, Sylvan Esso, Jake Xerxes Fussell) on drums, percussion, and metallophones.

Shone A Rainbow Light On is released on September 29 by Paradise Of Bachelors.

Advertisement

Tracklisting is:

We Center
Zoetropics
A Sun Harp
Fog Glossaries

It’s available on vinyl and CD and can be pre-ordered here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More