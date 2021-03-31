My Bloody Valentine sign to Domino and reissue catalogue

Domino have today announced the signing of My Bloody Valentine, making their catalogue available digitally for the first time.

The band’s videos have also been restored and are being premiered throughout the day on YouTube – watch “Soon” below:

New physical editions of their three albums will follow on May 21 and are available to pre-order now. Isn’t Anything and Loveless have been mastered fully from analogue for deluxe LPs and also mastered from new hi-res uncompressed digital sources for standard LPs.

Fully analogue cuts of m b v will be available on deluxe and standard LPs globally for the first time. The compilation EPs 1998-2001 is also being reissued (CD and digital only).

As for a new My Bloody Valentine album? To here knows when…