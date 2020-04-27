Subscribe
Music Venue Trust launches #saveourvenues campaign

To help 556 UK grassroots venues at risk of permanent closure

Sam Richards

NewsSam Richards

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
FeaturesGraeme Thomson

How Prince made his psychedelic classic, Around The World In A Day

"You never knew what to expect, you were never forewarned"
FeaturesSam Richards

The 5th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Woods, Phoebe Bridgers, Aphex Twin… plus Jeff Tweedy covering John Prine
The Music Venue Trust has today launched a #saveourvenues campaign to help 556 UK grassroots music venues it has identified as being at risk of permanent closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists will be performing ‘at home’ gigs in support of their local venues. Each venue will have their own fundraising page with a clear target of the funds it needs to raise to stay afloat throughout this difficult period. Once a target is reached any excess revenue will go to the central #saveourvenues fund to help the wider grassroots music venue community.

Find your local venue’s individual page or donate to the national fund here. Details of shows will be added to the events page here.

Tom Pinnock
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Uncut – June 2020

John Robinson
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Tom Pinnock
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Uncut – May 2020

John Robinson
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

John Robinson
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

